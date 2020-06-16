Loose Front End

J

jpedwards

New Member
Apr 8, 2019
4
0
1
34
Florence, South Carolina
Hey guys: I had an estimate to get the whole front end replaced because of the way I cracked it when I tried to get out of mud up the Blue Ridge Parkway. That had previously secured it for me some way when I went in for something else, but like an old tooth crown, it came loose. Now I'm about to move across country and I won't have time to get the full repair done until I get to the West Coast. Can someone tell me about a super strong adhesive that might work? I've tried the putty type things, but I need something stronger. Thanks in advance. --Jonathan
IMG_6949.JPG
 

