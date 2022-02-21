Engine LOOSE ROCKER ARMS!!HELP!

D

Dsain90GT

New Member
Oct 24, 2021
5
0
1
20
13192 sw 84th lane
There was clacking under my valve cover took it off and some of the rockers were loose so I bought all new pushrods,lifters, and valve springs all stock sizes . Putting it back together everything is torqued but all the rockers are loose except for the ones with the lifters that are fully pushed in from the pushrod . I soaked my lifters put I was still able to push it in ,is that normal? It's a stock car please help it's my daily so I need this thing back on the road
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Engine 5.0 lifter tap until oil pressure gets up. Adjustment possible?
Replies
50
Views
934
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
93CalypsoConvert
Fox Brand New Lifter Ticking
Replies
11
Views
382
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
TorchRed_4.0
Engine Lifter Noise? Please Help!
Replies
4
Views
577
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
lunetick
pushrod length help
Replies
4
Views
695
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rockyracoon
R
Creomod
Lifter tick
Replies
11
Views
604
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Creomod
Creomod
Top Bottom