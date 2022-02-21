There was clacking under my valve cover took it off and some of the rockers were loose so I bought all new pushrods,lifters, and valve springs all stock sizes . Putting it back together everything is torqued but all the rockers are loose except for the ones with the lifters that are fully pushed in from the pushrod . I soaked my lifters put I was still able to push it in ,is that normal? It's a stock car please help it's my daily so I need this thing back on the road