Loose rockers. Silver oil.

How’s it going. I’m Nick (late as hell to post!) sorry. But could really use any advice/help as for how bxxchy these sn95.0 computers can be. She’s mostly stock except for deletes. Charcoal canister, and EGR delete. Ported and polished lower intake. Smog delete. New harmonic balancer which is the only thing I can think of why my car sounded like it had a major exhaust leak. Then went to sone what of a tapping noise, (never driven just started) before I noticed the bad balancer with sone of the rubber seal in the middle starting to pop out. And after I put the new balancer. Me being me I checked the oil after checking everything else I could think of ( some plugs were fuel soaked and oil/fuel was in upper intake) and damn the worst silver sharpie liquid colored oil I’ve seen in my life 2 lifters turned
a bit out of place, rockers for em were loose of course. Could the computer really be not liking the deletes or ported lower intake that much? It didn’t seem to like EGR delete for sure, which I still haven’t fully figured out as for keeping the sensor/pintle halfway in or not. And how the computer responds to it. Hope my cam isn’t wiped out. Haven’t even pulled the oil pan yet. Any help/input is really appreciated. She hasn’t been on the road for 6 months and has been a money pit but she’s my baby! Thanks y’all too
 

