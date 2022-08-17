My 92 gt has a reverse rake. It sits about an inch higher in the front. It was like that when I got the car and even now after I put new shocks and springs it’s still doing it. When I got the car aligned the alignment guy who was very knowledgable about foxbodies told me something wasn’t right. He pushed down on the front of the car and noticed the car didn’t bounce as much and as smoothly as it should. He told me to try and jack up the car and loosen the control arm bushing bolts and then lower the car and tighten them on the ground. Does this sound like a good idea?



I was able to get the front bolts off on each side but my impact gun doesn’t fit to get to the rear ones and there’s no way I can take them off by hand they’re super tight. I was planning on tightening up the ones I took off and going to my local tire shop so they can take them all off with the small air guns and then I’ll torque everything on the ground.