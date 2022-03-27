Losing my mind with electrical issues.

I've finally got my car to start, idle, and apparently only drive in reverse. My 2002 GT Convertible is having some issues. The car starts, idles, revs, and reverses like a normal car should. It has no CEL, alternator is new and tests good, but for some reason when you put it in first gear and release the clutch the gauges go crazy and it falls flat on its face. I can literally drive all day long in reverse and give it all the skinny pedal with zero issues, but once I let out of the clutch in a forward gear she runs like absolute garbage. I've been searching for grounds, but my Haynes manual only tells me so much. Where are my ground locations? I know of the one from the motor mount to the battery, the one from the motor mount to the chassis, and the one that runs from the core support to the battery. Other than that when it comes to grounds, I'm as lost as morals in a meth lab. Please help, I need some 3 pedal therapy and a dump truck isn't cutting it. Also I just put a new starter in, at the tabs that run along the wire loom grounding? I had been told they were.