I have a new build that is losing oil with no obvious signs. It is a stock bore 4.6 3v with forged pistons that have a PW clearance of .003 per Manley.

No leaks

High flow GT500 pump

8qt pan

After break-in there was some minor loss but didn’t think much of it. I have put about 2,000 mi on and added 2 qts. At about 1k mi I added a catch can to the driver side. I checked the can before I added the 2nd qt (about 2k) and recovered less than a teaspoon. On a cold start I get some smoke for about 5 sec then everything appears to be fine.



This is the 2nd build that has this problem and I am at a loss as to why this oil is getting burned.



I’d appreciate any suggestions…..thanks