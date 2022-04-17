Losing Oil

R

Rschmid

Member
Nov 28, 2018
14
3
13
55
Phoenix
I have a new build that is losing oil with no obvious signs. It is a stock bore 4.6 3v with forged pistons that have a PW clearance of .003 per Manley.
No leaks
High flow GT500 pump
8qt pan
After break-in there was some minor loss but didn’t think much of it. I have put about 2,000 mi on and added 2 qts. At about 1k mi I added a catch can to the driver side. I checked the can before I added the 2nd qt (about 2k) and recovered less than a teaspoon. On a cold start I get some smoke for about 5 sec then everything appears to be fine.

This is the 2nd build that has this problem and I am at a loss as to why this oil is getting burned.

I’d appreciate any suggestions…..thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Jordan Warta
Oil/coolant Issue?
Replies
4
Views
862
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
11K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
B
Need Help!!! Motor Won't Stop Burning Oil!!!
Replies
8
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
COramprat
COramprat
John Dirks Jr
Oil Level
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Shakerhood
Shakerhood
Top Bottom