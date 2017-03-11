I know what your thinking...use the search button. I already have and its left me with no answers. So here goes.

The symptoms from say 1k to just about 3k rpms, the car takes off like it basically always has. When it hits3k rpms, the car basically noses over and then around 33-3500 it kinda picks back up and can be ran right up to the rev limiter.

Also, the car surges something aweful after a little driving. Key it off and back on and its fine for a little while..then right back to surging.

Some info on the car.

Gt40 heads

Typhoon intake

24lb injectors

Calibrated maf

N41 cam

Long tubes

Ect

Niw, what all ive done. New ignition switch, new bbk 255lph fuel pump(done today), new distributor (today also), cleaned maf and it checks out, cleaned the salt and pepper shakers, msd coil, cleaned all the grounds i could think of and even add two more from the block to the firewall, did the surging idle check list several times and it wont take, wont dump codes, the last time it did i remeber it saying the 02s were basically bad....so new o2's, tps is set at .98, no vacume leaks that i can find, so basically all the obviouse sh*t has been done.



Now with all that being said. The car used to be an auto and was swapped to a t5 by previous. Owner. Guessing Harness was never changed and back when i didnt know any better, i swaped from an a9p to the a9l and just found out that was a no no. Also, when i did the fuel pump today, the baffle in the tank was fine but i broke my own rule of always put a new fuel fiter on when you do a fuel pump, so thats gonna be done tomorrow.

At this point, im thinking its got to ge the computer is burnt the f up. Hence why it was saying o2s were bad and it wont let me set the idle. Before yall think i goofed that up, back when i first swapped the computer in, it took fine then. Its been a downhill thing fir this car since.

So, what do yall think?