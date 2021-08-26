Lost bolt?

Apparently the previous owner's shop lost the bolt for the distributor hold down. They replaced with with something metric.....
I discovered this when I put a 1/2 inch box end wrench on it so now I would like to get a replacement. Can someone tell me the proper bolt size?
I know of only one shop in Germany that has a full range of SAE hardware, it is in Frankfurt and I will be there next Monday and Tuesday.
I discovered this when I put a 1/2 inch box end wrench on it so now I would like to get a replacement. Can someone tell me the proper bolt size?
I know of only one shop in Germany that has a full range of SAE hardware, it is in Frankfurt and I will be there next Monday and Tuesday.