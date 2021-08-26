Lost bolt?

M

MVP1965

Member
May 21, 2021
104
6
18
66
Konstanz
Apparently the previous owner's shop lost the bolt for the distributor hold down. They replaced with with something metric.....

I discovered this when I put a 1/2 inch box end wrench on it so now I would like to get a replacement. Can someone tell me the proper bolt size?

I know of only one shop in Germany that has a full range of SAE hardware, it is in Frankfurt and I will be there next Monday and Tuesday.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Lost bolts for t45, size?
Replies
0
Views
260
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
maggiealisa
M
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
37
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
51
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
NateKerr
Procharger Pulley Bolt Size
Replies
0
Views
842
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
NateKerr
NateKerr
D
The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures.
Replies
3
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dr.zed
D
Top Bottom