There is a show on Hulu called Lost Car Rescue. The first episode they give a quick side shot of a II. It's then in the preview clips as a quick shot from the air. In the 6th episode they actually cover the car. It's a v8, possibly Cobra. The one guy is hesitant while the other is loving it. They do a deal to save her from rotting away. She then gets towed out of the wilderness for restoration.