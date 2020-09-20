Lots of sensor errors

M

MLB

New Member
Jun 25, 2016
2
0
1
50
Hi folks,

I had an 06 Mustang V6 for a bunch of years, and in May, found myself the 09 GT I'd been longing for. 31k miles, everything works perfectly. Terrific car. Today is the first issue though:

I got about a couple hundred yards down the road and the low oil pressure warning goes off. Just about to shut it down, and the low brake fluid warning chimes in next. Then the TPS sensor error, and then Parking Brake On warning. After a few more seconds, all of the warnings and lights go away. Aftermarket radio working from an audio standpoint, but screen is stuck on backup camera with a blank screen. Car is running fine the entire time. Pretty sure everytihng didn't fall apart at once, but stopped to check the oil anyway. All good there. Start it back up, and just about every 60 seconds on the dot, all the error warnings repeat. I noticed that the turn signal has a weird pattern as opposed to the regular rhythm too.

So, I've had the car about 4 months, I added the Pioneer radio, Maestro system, backup camera, and a trunk release button about a month ago. All have been working fine since then. I'm thinking I may have mucked something up, but odd that it didn't occur right away.

Trying to figure out what is the common element between all of these sensors, first thing that comes to mind is a ground of some sort, or a problem with the BCM computer (ugh.) Two heads are better than one, and a few hundred heads have to be even better ;-) Anything jump out to you? I plan on backing out my camera and radio to see if that solves anything, but that's a messy job if it's not the issue.

Thanks for your advice!
Mark
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
rdtavape i've been through a lot and compressor wont come on SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
C New with a 1995 Mustang GT 302 V8 that needs a lot of love. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
N Bought a unfinished 5.4 dohc into 97 gt project. I)ve got lots of questions. The Welcome Wagon 2
79pace Engine Engine Swap - lots of upgrades, not running quite right Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 136
MineralMan Progress Thread 2001 Bullitt #265 - Build Thread (LOTS OF PICS) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
Slow92Vert Progress Thread 92 GT Vert a lot of TLC required. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
S What's it Worth? Mustang GT Convertible Whipple Supercharged + $40K in upgrades What is it Worth?!?!? 3
B Please help, vibration issue (lots of details) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
V New member, New car, lots of fun to come... The Welcome Wagon 1
Wesley.davis 2004 Mustang Gt shakes a lot when driving it SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
H 94 5.0..... Smoke from dipstick (lots) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Z Lots of shaking going on! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
MarineDeuce Engine 2013 Check Engine Light and 10 codes!!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
normster6969 For Sale For Sale: Silver 2001 Mustang GT Premium Convertible $7,500 / 90,750 miles - lots of upgrades SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 3
T New from Texas with a 69 that needs a lot of work The Welcome Wagon 0
BaldyDaniels Bitten By The Cobra...Lots of Questions The Welcome Wagon 17
Nutty 5.o SOLD Mustang Books Lot of 5 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
TRCVIPER For Sale 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium For Sale (Lots of Mods) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
C For Sale 2012 GT / 47, 600K Miles / Lots of Upgrades, Houston, TX ($19,500 OBO) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
T Expired Lot Of 351/ford Small Block Bnib Performance Parts (roller Rockers, Pistons, Rods, Rpm Intake, Etc) Engine and Power Adder 7
9 Is +10psi Fuel Pressure A Lot? (removed Fpr Vacuum) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Burning Oil A Lot Of Oil But Not Smoking All The Time Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Denethor For Sale [for Sale] 1990 Mustang Lx / 331 Stroker / 67k / Lots Of Upgrades Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 7
des89stang SOLD Muscle Mustang And Fast Fords Magazine Lot Of 42 Issues Other Classifieds 3
T Axles Seem To Rotate Back/forth A Lot... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
T Buying My First Mustang - Lots Of Questions 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
Ex Coal miner What Yea Say Gang I'm New But Have Read A Lot Of Info On The 408 W Builds The Welcome Wagon 2
Rancherorob Expired For Sale Ford Parts Pulleys C6 Exhaust Manifolds, Lots More Other Classifieds 1
D New To Boards. Multiple Stang Owner With Lots Of ?????? The Welcome Wagon 2
Undeadknight26 Fox Hearing A Lot Of Different Stuff About 8.8s... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Expired Chicago, Il | 40th Anniversary | 2004 Gt Convertible | Lots Of Upgrades SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Jason 302 V3 Installed!!! Lots Of Pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 56
A Burning Lots Of Oil...discouraged Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J Expired 2009 Gt 15,000 Miles Lots Of Upgrades $20,000 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
C Idles Perfect For 5 Mins Then Dies, Restart A Lot Of Black Smoke Ummmmmm? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
NJBob Parking Lot Spot Divided Finanaly Got Me 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 11
1 Expired 2008 Mustang Gt Premium Lots Of Oem Extras - $15500 (mechanicsburg, Pa) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
justinakajuice First '15 Parking Lot Victim? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 12
Rickyll7 Expired Stage 2 Ported Pi Heads And Comp Cams And Lots Of Timing Components Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
R Expired Lot Of Fiberglass Parts For 67/68 Fastback Interior Exterior Parts 0
A Expired 89' Gt With Lots Of Extras Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
W Expired 84 5.0 X303 Cougar, 91 5.0 Lsc + Lots Of Parts Other Classifieds 8
Mean Machine Track Day - October 2nd, Lots Of Bad Ass Cars :) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J SOLD [for Sale] Supercharged 1995 Mustang 3.8 / 52,000 Miles / 5,000 Mile Motor / Lots Of Upgrades! SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
G 2015 Ford Mustang Gt Spotted In A Parking Lot 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
A Expired Fs: 1991 Mustang Lx Hatchback 5.0 45,893 Original Miles Lots Of Upgrades Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
Isaiah Allen Do Mustang Superchargers Hurt Mustang Engines With A Lot Of Miles? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Isaiah Allen Do Superchargers Hurt Engines With A Lot Of Miles 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
A Need A Little (a Lot) Of Help... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
9 New To Me 95 Gt Vert Throwing Lots Of Codes And Won't Idle The Welcome Wagon 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom