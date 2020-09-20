Lots of sensor errors

Hi folks,



I had an 06 Mustang V6 for a bunch of years, and in May, found myself the 09 GT I'd been longing for. 31k miles, everything works perfectly. Terrific car. Today is the first issue though:



I got about a couple hundred yards down the road and the low oil pressure warning goes off. Just about to shut it down, and the low brake fluid warning chimes in next. Then the TPS sensor error, and then Parking Brake On warning. After a few more seconds, all of the warnings and lights go away. Aftermarket radio working from an audio standpoint, but screen is stuck on backup camera with a blank screen. Car is running fine the entire time. Pretty sure everytihng didn't fall apart at once, but stopped to check the oil anyway. All good there. Start it back up, and just about every 60 seconds on the dot, all the error warnings repeat. I noticed that the turn signal has a weird pattern as opposed to the regular rhythm too.



So, I've had the car about 4 months, I added the Pioneer radio, Maestro system, backup camera, and a trunk release button about a month ago. All have been working fine since then. I'm thinking I may have mucked something up, but odd that it didn't occur right away.



Trying to figure out what is the common element between all of these sensors, first thing that comes to mind is a ground of some sort, or a problem with the BCM computer (ugh.) Two heads are better than one, and a few hundred heads have to be even better ;-) Anything jump out to you? I plan on backing out my camera and radio to see if that solves anything, but that's a messy job if it's not the issue.



Thanks for your advice!

Mark