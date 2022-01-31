Lots of vibration after changing u joints in driveshaft

1996 Mustang Cobra SVT 5 speed manual, all stock except 4:10 gears, bassani x pipe and flowmaster mufflers on Eibach lowering springs.



I removed my driveshaft, took it to a local driveshaft shop and they replaced the u-joints and re-balanced the driveshaft. I put it back on and now I have vibration at any speed and it feels as if the clutch isn't fully grabbing, like my motor is working hard but it just doesn't match the amount of grab and go that it should have. Before I removed the driveshaft, i had marked it in place to re-install in the same position, but the driveshaft shop cleaned the driveshaft and wiped off the mark.



Does anyone have any ideas on what would cause that vibration and feeling of not grabbing?



Another note, the day before I removed my driveshaft, i let a friend drive and he pinned 2nd gear to above 6k and then missed and grind 3rd REALLY BAD, he's not my friend anymore, lol. Not sure if that alone would do anything but if anyone has some thoughts please let me know.



Another note, I removed my exhaust at the same time as driveshaft and then i put it back on, not sure if that is of importance but just in case!



Thank you!