Loud banging engine

J

JesusKing

New Member
May 31, 2020
1
0
1
23
Austin, TX
So I've had a ticking noise coming from my engine for about a week now and figured it was the passenger side exhaust manifold gasket or whatever. While giving half throttle up a street in first gear it changed to loud banging with the slightest crack of the throttle with the engine shaking. The banging sounds like an explosion, and I've gotten no engine codes while trying to diagnose the noise. The noise doesn't happen at idle, but the engine is running as if it's misfiring. Don't know what it can be, no compression test or anything done yet. My bet is the exhaust manifold is lifting and letting the exhaust shoot out, because it sound more like an explosion than a mechanical bang so I doubt it's rod or crank related. Any tips? Also will post a video upon request.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Loud bang on startup and loud tapping sound from the top of the engine SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
S 2002 AUTO 4.6 loud banging/grinding SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
M Engine Loud Bang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
M what causes loud clunk/bang/jerk in drivetrain when I put C6 into gear? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
0 Manual transmission makes loud bang(s) like something slips when turning 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
mustangsammym 1995 mustang gt loud banging noise 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
will_95gt 2nd gear == loud bang? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
rude_life Loud Thud When Banging Second Gear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
O Loud Bang and Clunking from Rear (HELP) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
92j3ieje8 Super slow acceleration and shakes. And muffle is loud. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
D Induction noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Real time recon Bullitt Fast N' Loud Special Production 5
T Loud squeak when clutch is out 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
W Possible blown engine. Loud knock. Need advice. VIDEOS INCLUDED! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
H My Roush Exhaust not loud at all 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
paddyrk Fox Why are these so loud? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
darryl paarman Fox exhaust is too loud 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
P Drivetrain 2011 v6 - loud and stiff clutch whines 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
E Loud Squeak From Right Front End 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
Mustang5L5 Engine Smog Pump Hose Routing...thinking Out Loud Here. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Street Renegade Video Of My New Exhaust 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
R Loud Mouth 2s 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
O Loud Noise When Starting And Pressing On Gas 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Shadow 5.0 In Need Of Mufflers/car Too Loud Not In A Good Way 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
0 Exhaust 2000 Gt Rattle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
T Drivetrain Horrible Noise Need Help!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
C Looking For Experienced Opinions 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
Shelden Cracked Exhaust Manifold SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
1970GrabberCoupe Old Car, New To Forum The Welcome Wagon 4
92jjgt Loud Drone, After Replacing Old A9p Ecu 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
billison Ac Makes Exhaust Loud.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
S Loud Squeaking At Idle, Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
S After Pi Swap Very Loud Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
T Too Loud!! Change Out O/r X Or Mufflers? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
T 05 V6 Loud Rattling Noise All Of The Sudden. Advice Needed 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
C Exhaust With Cat Deletes Too Loud! The Welcome Wagon 2
W How Loud? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
A Loud Tick-cold Idle.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A Bbk Off Road X Pipe Too Loud 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
97gtstang01 Loud Hum/fog Horn Sounds SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
CarMichael Angelo RANT!!! Loud Exhaust, No Ac, 4.10 Gears, Sport Springs, Mega Power. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 138
2013 Geee T I Must Be Too Old Because Its Too Loud 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 17
M 2005 V6 Making Obnoxiously Loud Ticking Noise. Broken Lifter? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
Aye_plus Loud Rapid Thud 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
06tungstengreygt Pype Bombs Are Too Loud 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
southern_boy Engine Overheated Then Started Knocking Really Loudly :/ 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
L Engine Loud Humming->oil Pressure Tanked->rpm Tanked SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
jonestyler22 Need Help - 1967, Loud *thunk* Sound While Driving, Now Grinding Sound Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
Killa 85 Mustang 5.0 Loud Pop 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
jmil918 SN95 95 Mustang Gt Loud Knocking......video 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom