Loud banging engine

So I've had a ticking noise coming from my engine for about a week now and figured it was the passenger side exhaust manifold gasket or whatever. While giving half throttle up a street in first gear it changed to loud banging with the slightest crack of the throttle with the engine shaking. The banging sounds like an explosion, and I've gotten no engine codes while trying to diagnose the noise. The noise doesn't happen at idle, but the engine is running as if it's misfiring. Don't know what it can be, no compression test or anything done yet. My bet is the exhaust manifold is lifting and letting the exhaust shoot out, because it sound more like an explosion than a mechanical bang so I doubt it's rod or crank related. Any tips? Also will post a video upon request.