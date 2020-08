You really need to isolate the general source -- i.e. suspension vs. transmission, etc.. Try (in a parking lot, etc. where it's safe) getting up to 15-20 mph (since the clunk happens at 10), put the car in N (if auto, out of gear if manual) and bring the car to a stop. If clunk -- probably not transmission. If no clunk -- probably transmission. If it is truly correlated to a specific speed (i.e. the speed at which the tranny kicks down a gear) I would suspect that. If it's more a function of weight transfer (i.e., occurs at different speeds depending upon the how enthusiastically you apply brakes) I would suspect brakes or suspension.