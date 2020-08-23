Loud clunk when redlining in lst with 02 mustang?

Hi guys, I really need some insight to an issue I had.Kind of worried and wonder if there has been damage done to my really nice 02 stang with only 74,000 miles on it.I redlined in 1st a couple times over the last few days and both times when I did the car made a loud clunk! Both times.I think I was somewhere around 5,200 to 5500 rpms. Could have been a little higher don't know for sure.It also bogged down some when it clunked and this happened both times.Once I let the rpms go back down a little it drives fine again.The only time it makes that clunk is when I redline in first gear .It doesn't do it anywhere else.I am thinking I am hitting my rev limiter, but was unaware that a big clunk could be present while hitting it.Has anyone ever heard of this or has it happened to you? Rev limiters normally don't act like that do they.I had a fox body and never had this clunking issue.It sounds Bad! When it happens but afterwards it's fine.If anyone can tell me if this is normal or not would be great,and if it's not the rev limiter what does it sound like.I am going to start babying her I think.She has to last long enough to supercharge or install the trick flow top end kit which will make her a mean bitch.
 

