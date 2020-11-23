Hey everyone!



First post here! I just got my 96GT back from up north, sitting around for about 7-8 years and no upkeep... Long story short, pops just left it covered outside in the DC weather...

I'm starting to work on it again and am having a ton of issues as you can imagine. For starters, i'm having a really hard time getting it to turn over and start. It will crank and crank and crank and finally turn overland start after I give it some gas, but pedal to the floor. Once I have it on, the idle is extremely rough and nearly shuts off. Fuel is also very old and am siphoning soon. There is a very LOUD knock and is not consistent, will bang/knock every second but multiple times (google search says possibly misfire/rod knock/cylinder issue) Thats a lot to go by for a newb like me.



Parts swapped out so far

K&N Fuel Filter- White liquid came out of old filter/possibly water, never replaced

All 8 spark plug and cables - NGK Iridium/Ford racing 9mm cables- Extremely corroded when removed

Screamin Demon Distributor Caps

Optima Red Top 1000CA/ 800CCA

Oil change- No water/condensation found in oil

Mishimoto Thermostat

BBK 86mm Throttle body

BBK MAF Sensor

Throttle Position Sensor

S&R Cold Air Intake



Thinking of changing Fuel injectors next 19Lb stock size, waste of money?!?!



Any insight you can all provide would be great. Thanks Stang team!



I can do a little more than basics, but all signs are pointing to a rebuild . Can any of you master mechanics confirm? Looking for a great mechanic in 305 area if that's the case!

Watch attached video of engine sound! If no video, can send please msg directly.