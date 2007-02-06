Loud Metalic sqeaking/Front left wheel area

ball joints typically cause a howling sound while driving too though - right around 80KM/h (50MPH?). And this howling will be worse when weight is shifted to that side of the car by turning. If you're pulling into a parking spot (typically you're moving slow, so this is a good example) and as you're turning the wheel you're hearing the squeak, I can almost guarantee you that it's a tie rod. I wouldn't say lowering the car would cause your tie rod (tie rod end) to go, but a lower car would change the angle on the tie rod end, so that could have contributed to an already worn part.

To avoid all the guess work, take your car to a local Mufflerman or Speedy or something of that sort, and have them take the car around the block. They don't charge for it, and they'll give you their best educated guess on what is wrong. Get them to give you a quote, make them think you might get the work done there, and when you have the quote in your hand say thanks and you'll need a week or so to save up the money. Then just do the job in your driveway. I'm tellin ya, it really really sounds like a tie rod (or tie rod end) from your description. To verify the ball joint suggestion, jack your car up so the wheel's off the ground, put one hand at 12:00 and one hand at 6:00, then try to shake the wheel. If you have significant play (it moves when you push on the top and pull at the bottom or vice versa) then you have a worn ball joint. I really don't think that's it though. Take it to a shop that does free inspections - best thing you can do.