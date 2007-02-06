Loud Metalic sqeaking/Front left wheel area

G

giddiupstang

New Member
Jun 15, 2004
19
2
0
Hey guys, I am hearing a loud metallic squeak coming from the front left wheel of my Stang. Could it be my struts or maybe some other suspension component. I mainly hear it when I turn the steering right and left, sitting still. I can also hear it while driving when turning the wheel.
Details of car: 97 GT with original struts/shocks. Replc springs with Ford Racing C springs. Front dropped about 1.5" rear about 1" - 18" Chrome Saleens - 265/35 front 285/35 rear... Just started about a month ago and is very annoying and embarrassing...

Any Ideas???
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Wes8398

Wes8398

New Member
Jun 21, 2006
11
0
0
sounds a lot like a tie rod to me. if it's squeaking WHILE you're turning the wheel, it's a tie rod. If you bounce the suspension up and down (by hand) and it squeaks, it's obviously a strut/shock/spring. From your explanation I'm really leaning toward a tie rod issue.
 
DTNODYA

DTNODYA

Member
Dec 15, 2005
831
1
16
Wes8398 said:
sounds a lot like a tie rod to me. if it's squeaking WHILE you're turning the wheel, it's a tie rod. If you bounce the suspension up and down (by hand) and it squeaks, it's obviously a strut/shock/spring. From your explanation I'm really leaning toward a tie rod issue.
Click to expand...

+1

It could possibly be a wheel bearing also but I'd check out ^^ first.
 
G

giddiupstang

New Member
Jun 15, 2004
19
2
0
Wes8398 said:
sounds a lot like a tie rod to me. if it's squeaking WHILE you're turning the wheel, it's a tie rod. If you bounce the suspension up and down (by hand) and it squeaks, it's obviously a strut/shock/spring. From your explanation I'm really leaning toward a tie rod issue.
Click to expand...


Actually you're right. When I bounce the suspension I get little to no squeaks, even when riding over bumps. I here the most noise when turning the wheel. Could this have been caused from me lowering the car? I did not use CC plates because the drop up front was not going to exceed 1.5inches...
 
96BlueStangGT

96BlueStangGT

Member
Jul 7, 2004
38
0
16
33
Southern Indiana
Ball Joint possibly. Mine squeaked when i turned the wheel. The grease in it came out because the boot had a hole in it. I sealed it up with RTV, and shot some grease in it with a needle. There are zero squeaks now. Look and see if the ball joint boot has a hole in it.
 
04YELLOWGT

04YELLOWGT

Active Member
Jun 29, 2005
1,135
2
37
Indiana
I would say its a wheel bearing. When I first bought mine it did the exact same thing I took it in to Ford and they said that alot of 94-04 Stangs had that problem. They had it fixed in a few hours.
 
G

giddiupstang

New Member
Jun 15, 2004
19
2
0
96BlueStangGT said:
Ball Joint possibly. Mine squeaked when i turned the wheel. The grease in it came out because the boot had a hole in it. I sealed it up with RTV, and shot some grease in it with a needle. There are zero squeaks now. Look and see if the ball joint boot has a hole in it.
Click to expand...

Thanks for the idea. I will give that a try.
 
Wes8398

Wes8398

New Member
Jun 21, 2006
11
0
0
ball joints typically cause a howling sound while driving too though - right around 80KM/h (50MPH?). And this howling will be worse when weight is shifted to that side of the car by turning. If you're pulling into a parking spot (typically you're moving slow, so this is a good example) and as you're turning the wheel you're hearing the squeak, I can almost guarantee you that it's a tie rod. I wouldn't say lowering the car would cause your tie rod (tie rod end) to go, but a lower car would change the angle on the tie rod end, so that could have contributed to an already worn part.
To avoid all the guess work, take your car to a local Mufflerman or Speedy or something of that sort, and have them take the car around the block. They don't charge for it, and they'll give you their best educated guess on what is wrong. Get them to give you a quote, make them think you might get the work done there, and when you have the quote in your hand say thanks and you'll need a week or so to save up the money. Then just do the job in your driveway. I'm tellin ya, it really really sounds like a tie rod (or tie rod end) from your description. To verify the ball joint suggestion, jack your car up so the wheel's off the ground, put one hand at 12:00 and one hand at 6:00, then try to shake the wheel. If you have significant play (it moves when you push on the top and pull at the bottom or vice versa) then you have a worn ball joint. I really don't think that's it though. Take it to a shop that does free inspections - best thing you can do.
 
G

giddiupstang

New Member
Jun 15, 2004
19
2
0
Wes8398 said:
ball joints typically cause a howling sound while driving too though - right around 80KM/h (50MPH?). And this howling will be worse when weight is shifted to that side of the car by turning. If you're pulling into a parking spot (typically you're moving slow, so this is a good example) and as you're turning the wheel you're hearing the squeak, I can almost guarantee you that it's a tie rod. I wouldn't say lowering the car would cause your tie rod (tie rod end) to go, but a lower car would change the angle on the tie rod end, so that could have contributed to an already worn part.
To avoid all the guess work, take your car to a local Mufflerman or Speedy or something of that sort, and have them take the car around the block. They don't charge for it, and they'll give you their best educated guess on what is wrong. Get them to give you a quote, make them think you might get the work done there, and when you have the quote in your hand say thanks and you'll need a week or so to save up the money. Then just do the job in your driveway. I'm tellin ya, it really really sounds like a tie rod (or tie rod end) from your description. To verify the ball joint suggestion, jack your car up so the wheel's off the ground, put one hand at 12:00 and one hand at 6:00, then try to shake the wheel. If you have significant play (it moves when you push on the top and pull at the bottom or vice versa) then you have a worn ball joint. I really don't think that's it though. Take it to a shop that does free inspections - best thing you can do.
Click to expand...


Will try it out this weekend. Thanks
 
  • Like
Reactions: GiddiLeftRightStang
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AZStargazerGT
Brakes New 2020 Mustang GT - High Pitched Sracping/Grind from Front Passenger Wheel Area
Replies
4
Views
331
2015+ Specific Tech
AZStargazerGT
AZStargazerGT
9
Suspension Tires rubbing. Looking for spring recommendation
Replies
14
Views
770
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
93blkcoupe
9
skiwesser11
Suspension Redoing 30 year old front suspension, need advise please
Replies
35
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
D
Awful rubbing sounds like its coming from driver's side front wheel area
Replies
1
Views
418
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
JmP6889928
JmP6889928
rabidscoobie
Wheel Combo questions/suspension
Replies
9
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
rabidscoobie
rabidscoobie
Top Bottom