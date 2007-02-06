Loud Metalic sqeaking/Front left wheel area

giddiupstang
Hey guys, I am hearing a loud metallic squeak coming from the front left wheel of my Stang. Could it be my struts or maybe some other suspension component. I mainly hear it when I turn the steering right and left, sitting still. I can also hear it while driving when turning the wheel.
Details of car: 97 GT with original struts/shocks. Replc springs with Ford Racing C springs. Front dropped about 1.5" rear about 1" - 18" Chrome Saleens - 265/35 front 285/35 rear... Just started about a month ago and is very annoying and embarrassing...
Any Ideas???
