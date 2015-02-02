Loud Rapid Thud

I'm at the point where I'm no longer frustrated with this problem and I'm just tired and want to set this thing on fire.95 GT, lowered (maybe 2in?) I've been getting this rapid thud coming from what sounds like the pass. side wheel. It almost sound like I'm running on a flat tire. I replaced the hub assembly, the exhaust was hitting the car so I had that bent out of the way and I had the cable stuck to the wall to prevent it from hitting the driveshaft. I also had the DS rebalanced and installed with new ujoints, yet the problem persists. It's a rapid thud and it only happens when I accelerate. I can't hear it when I coast or put the car in neutral. I could use some front struts but I don't have enough for the ones I want, yet. Idk if that could be an issue. Just thinking about it makes me sad and tired..... Thanks for listening