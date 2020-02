There’s a loud constant squeaky sound when I release my clutch out but makes no squeak at all when I press my clutch in. I don’t know what it is. I hear people tell me throw out bearing, pilot bearing, and input shaft bearing. I just want the squeak to be gone because I hate holding a stage 2 clutch in at a stop light so I don’t have to hear that god awful sound or for anyone else to hear it. Someone please help me.