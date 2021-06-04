Low air flow from vent registers

Trying to troubleshoot an issue I've had on my 91 convertible since I purchase it a few months ago. There is very little air output from any selected air vents - I know these cars are aged but there is no way it was this weak from the factory in 91. I have replaced the blower resistor... when I got the car the fan would ONLY blow when set to high. When set to low the fan would not move at all. New resistor fixed that problem.At all speeds you can hear the fan doing work, and at higher settings it sounds like itbe putting out a lot of air... but even then you don't feel much coming from the dash vents. Vent selection works - blows only to dash vents when they are selected, only to floor when that is selected, only to top of dash when that is selected. The 'max' setting works as well - you can see that panel inside the car open up when you select max ac.Tonight I pulled down the blower assembly. It appears to be the original housing and blower motor.... blower motor has a September 90 datestamp. But it is obvious somebody messed around with the wiring as you can see the orange motor wire was hacked up. I also found the black motor wire was tapped into a blue/green wire AND a separate black wire that was not connected to anything... just sitting under the carpet.I looked at the diagrams posted on veryuseful.com and couldn't find that one.2nd - I was looking for obstructions and am not seeing anything. Not seeing anything out of order other than the wiring and the foam looks beat up. The evaporator core looks clean. All fan blades intact, and I can watch the fan spin fast and freely. Really don't want to throw parts at this one... any ideas on what's going on?