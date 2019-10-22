Hey everyone, I picked up this 89 LX 5.0 T5 back in January, it's in ok shape for an Ohio car, has 130k on it. Mechanically everything is pretty good, the car was all stock when I got it, I added a cold air intake, but only because the stock air box was destroyed. It needed exhaust, so I added an off road H pipe, a couple of fakemasters, and turndowns. I have a set of 3:73 gears to put in, just haven't gotten to it yet. The car runs strong and is a blast to drive, cant wait to drive it with the gears.Now for the bad, it's an Ohio car, so that means rust, the passenger quarter is rotted out below the body side moldings, and both strut towers/rails are pretty bad. A smarter person would use this as a parts car and buy a 4 banger car to build, but I've been in the Auto body repair biz for the last 25 years, so I'm obviously not that smart! I have the skills to fix it, and I love a good challenge, the biggest challenge will be the budget, or the lack of one. I love to scrounge for parts, or fabricate or improvise, I'm not building a high dollar show car, just a fun driver that looks decent. I actually don't want it to be too nice, I want to beat on it, not babysit it.Anyway, here are some pics of the progress so far, I suck at taking pictures while I work, I usually remember after I'm done.Here's the car when I brought it home. I forgot to take a pic of the rust before I cut it out.This quarter panel came with my car, but it is the biggest P.O.S. I've ever seen, buying another panel isn't in the budget, so I'm going to use this one for patches. You can see I had already cut the lower front section off before I took the pic.