Whats up guys after my gt40 heads, upper and lower intake and tfs1 cam swap the car runs good but idles rough and seems to be misfiring so i checked the compression today and all 8 cylinders were about 60psi even added a bit oil in the cylinders and still around 60psi like wtf, at that psi i wouldnt even think the car would start or run, and it starts and runs pretty good thats what confuses me. Any ideas?