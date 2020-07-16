low compression in bank 2, bank 1 is perfectly fine

trlps_

trlps_

New Member
Feb 25, 2020
19
0
1
21
Houston
so i ended up doing a compression test on my 02 GT after it sitting for sometime and here were the results, cylinder 1-4 were at a solid 170-180, coming to bank 2 cylinder 5 was at 0, cylinder 6 was at 100, cyl.7 was at 20 and cyl.8 was at 30, does anyone have any clue as to how this can be? i did recently have the timing chain replaced but i didnt change it out myself, had someone else do it but the car drove fine after it was changed but only for maybe 2 weeks or so, does anyone have any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Help please. Burns oil, low compression but no broken rings. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
V Help! Low compression on cylinder one 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Z Engine Low compression in all 8 cylinders Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Foxslider Engine Low compression on back 2 cylinders... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
awilli93coupe Low Compression 331 Build? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
G Too Low Compression????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
a91what Fresh Engine. Low Compression 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 101
H Engine Low Compression SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
C Diamond Pistons .060 for low compression - Brand new in the box Engine and Power Adder 0
Great68 Do these compression test results seem low to you? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
C 5.0 Low Compression Test Readings on Cylinders 1, 2 & 3 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
6 low compression/wide cam problem Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
ID89GT Low compression Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
DirkDiggler1 Low compression on 3 cylinders!!!HELP!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
stangboy Does nitrous work better with high or low compression? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
A low compression on 8th cyl? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
FastDriver compression test results. Low: 122, high: 151... thoughts? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
A Low compression performance Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
Mr. Rustypwnz low low compression Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
G low compression SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 58
Z Could this be the reason for low compression? [PICS] 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
gunnerdog Low Compression help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
sonicblue87lx #5 low Compression.. Ideas? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
G Will I pass Cally emissions with low-compression crank/rods/pistons? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
BlueOvalStangGT Could this be the reason for my low compression??? Plus project update PICS!PICS!PICS 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 26
MUSTANGJOE Low compression Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
H low/high compression pistons Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
crazypete Low compression psi but everything in good shape, runs strong. Stumped! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
drexebo Do they sell low-compression pistons for the modular 4.6??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 24
semperfi510 Low compression on 2-3 plugs? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
281pony Is this unusually low compression? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
moneypit94 High or low compressioned 418? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
darryl paarman A/C idle up control- Low input or High. ? Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
B Stutter or jerk at low throttle? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 30
L Help with procharger low end torgue The Welcome Wagon 1
C Engine Help diagnosing a whine at low gas pedal pressures - 1998gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
YadiStang Low voltage at coil - after trying to start the motor? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
ragtop88 Electrical Low Coolant Sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F What's it Worth? Red on red 1984, GT vert, 5.0, 26k miles What is it Worth?!?!? 0
M Scary front end wobble at low speed only 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
fredfifty Engine Low Oil Sensor Gasket Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C Progress Thread Project Low buck GT convert 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
A 66 Mustang Gas pedal seems low? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
maisonmays22 Going Low or Going High? Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
S 2nd Gear Low RPM Bottleneck 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
C TV Pressure low on AOD 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
T No/Low Optioned Fox Bodies 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
T Fuel Low voltage at pump harness plug. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
D 93 LX 2.3L low coolant temperature 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
H Engine Feels like a misfire at low rpms. 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom