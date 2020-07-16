low compression in bank 2, bank 1 is perfectly fine

so i ended up doing a compression test on my 02 GT after it sitting for sometime and here were the results, cylinder 1-4 were at a solid 170-180, coming to bank 2 cylinder 5 was at 0, cylinder 6 was at 100, cyl.7 was at 20 and cyl.8 was at 30, does anyone have any clue as to how this can be? i did recently have the timing chain replaced but i didnt change it out myself, had someone else do it but the car drove fine after it was changed but only for maybe 2 weeks or so, does anyone have any ideas?