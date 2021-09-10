Low compression on all cylinders?

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

P

Primer66

New Member
Aug 22, 2021
3
0
1
31
USA
Hey everyone, hope alls well.
I recently performed a compression test on my left bank of cylinders, and found 1, 2, and 4 sitting at 95 psi while 3 was at 75. I am blowing smoke when accelerating so I think it's time for a rebuild soon. In the mean time, is there any fix for the low compression on cylinders 1, 2, and 4?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,037
465
113
58
nevada
Let's see fixes for low compression:
Mechanic in a can ( was a thing in The 70's, some graphite balls and liquid went into cylinders )
Down and dirty cylinder hone and file to fit rings.
And my favorite, a junkyard exploder motor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PDHSB
Junkyard engine- lower compression on one cylinder
Replies
11
Views
411
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
stormsedge
S
J
Engine Foxbody compression test
Replies
0
Views
226
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jaycee86
J
PDHSB
Compression low on one cylinder
Replies
1
Views
522
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Michael sommers
Michael sommers
E
Replaced TPS, four dead cylinders
Replies
3
Views
222
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
M
compression check result and a question or 2
Replies
14
Views
429
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom