Low compression on all cylinders?

Hey everyone, hope alls well.
I recently performed a compression test on my left bank of cylinders, and found 1, 2, and 4 sitting at 95 psi while 3 was at 75. I am blowing smoke when accelerating so I think it's time for a rebuild soon. In the mean time, is there any fix for the low compression on cylinders 1, 2, and 4?
