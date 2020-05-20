Trying to get all of the low fluid sensing circuits functioning again on my 88 GT. The low coolant sensor assembly is all corroded and needs replacement. Replacements appear to be discontinued and I’m unable to locate any NOS. Has anyone successfully retrofitted the 90+ sensor (still available) and if so, will I require a different overflow bottle as well? I’m sure I will need the 3 wire pigtail, and sensor but not sure if anything else is required. Thanks in advance for responses. Please stay safe!!!