Alright, so my car has slowly been getting worse and worse as far as idling and not taking throttle. Checked codes and got 41 and 91 meaning o2 sensors showing lean. I followed jrichkers guide on testing it and determined o2 sensors are good as well as the grounds and there are zero vacuum leaks. I went to test my fuel pressure with the car running and vacuum off the regulator and got around 22psi.. still following his guide I removed the return line and very dirty gas came out... instead of plugging the return, I ran the fuel pump with the return open and no fuel flowed out so I assumed I had clogged fuel rail. Went ahead and took it off and cleaned it and replaced the regulator while I was at it. Fuel rail completely clean and new regulator and had no fuel coming out the return still. Hooked pressure gauge to Schrader valve and it slowlyyyyyyyy climbed to 20psi and wouldn't go any higher and wouldn't hold the pressure after I turned the pump off. Not sure what to test next.. shouldn't fuel be coming out of the return with 20psi?? but it definitely seems like either there's a split hose by the fuel tank or the fuel pump just isn't strong anymore.. idk haha any suggestions?