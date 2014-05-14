Low Oil Level Sensor (plug)

Mustang Low Oil Level Sensor Gasket (84-96) 4.6/5.0 E4AZ6C626B Have an oil leak coming from your oil level sensor on your 1984-96 Ford Mustang 4.6/5.0L? This gasket could be the reason.

i see they have 2 different gaskets...I have a 92 5.0 with an 89 motor. I have a leak at the low oil sensor even after a new ford gasket, but i think its the one from LMR..which seems to be the correct one in my application. Can anyone tell me the difference between the 2 besides that inner o-ring? wouldnt it or shouldnt it be the same and not make a difference? is the oil pan mating surface different or is the underside of the sensor housing any different? i mean, it looks like a smooth to smooth mating surface which either gasket could be used?