Low Oil Level Sensor (plug)

  • Sponsors(?)


ARZ 5.0

ARZ 5.0

Member
Apr 15, 2014
47
7
19
36
Conroe , TX
Noobz347 said:
If it were me, I'd send that oil pan back and get one without the level sensor bung.
Click to expand...
LMResto doesn't seem to offer the one without the sensor bung. Trying to get the car back on the road by tomorrow night and need to drive it from ATX to Conroe. Don't really have the time to wait anyway.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,395
10,561
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
ARZ 5.0 said:
LMResto doesn't seem to offer the one without the sensor bung. Trying to get the car back on the road by tomorrow night and need to drive it from ATX to Conroe. Don't really have the time to wait anyway.
Click to expand...

If time is of the essence, then drop by local parts store and just pick up the cheapest sensor that they have.
 
ARZ 5.0

ARZ 5.0

Member
Apr 15, 2014
47
7
19
36
Conroe , TX
Noobz347 said:
If time is of the essence, then drop by local parts store and just pick up the cheapest sensor that they have.
Click to expand...
Probably what I'm going to do. I know Summit offers a delete plug but I was just seeing if anyone has had the issue tracking one down at one of the chain auto stores.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,395
10,561
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
ARZ 5.0 said:
Probably what I'm going to do. I know Summit offers a delete plug but I was just seeing if anyone has had the issue tracking one down at one of the chain auto stores.
Click to expand...

Most folks end up going with a 7 qt pan with no provision for that sensor. The one I have even includes oil line provisions for superchargers.

Honestly, I've never given even a moment's thought to what size that bung must be. :shrug:
I doubt that a parts store would carry a plug for that specific pan so you're best off ordering the one that you're aware of.
 
fredfifty

fredfifty

5 Year Member
Nov 23, 2011
319
60
59
SF Bay Area
i see they have 2 different gaskets...


lmr.com

Mustang Low Oil Level Sensor Gasket (84-96) 4.6/5.0 E4AZ6C626B

Have an oil leak coming from your oil level sensor on your 1984-96 Ford Mustang 4.6/5.0L? This gasket could be the reason.
lmr.com lmr.com

I have a 92 5.0 with an 89 motor. I have a leak at the low oil sensor even after a new ford gasket, but i think its the one from LMR..which seems to be the correct one in my application. Can anyone tell me the difference between the 2 besides that inner o-ring? wouldnt it or shouldnt it be the same and not make a difference? is the oil pan mating surface different or is the underside of the sensor housing any different? i mean, it looks like a smooth to smooth mating surface which either gasket could be used?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mustang936590 Removing The Low Oil Level Sensor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
1993SSP Oil pan leak, low oil level sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T Low oil level sensor - How does it work? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
allballsmustang Low Oil Level Sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T Low Oil Level Sensor Leaking Oil... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
fushnicken Deliberately keeping oil level low??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 23
Crovax Low level oil sender 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
fredfifty Engine Low Oil Sensor Gasket Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Help please. Burns oil, low compression but no broken rings. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R low oil sensor plug 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
B Engine Smoke and burning smell when coming to stop 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
D Oil pressure problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
W Engine 1989 Mustang GT oil pressure low Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Electrical Low Oil Light Illumination Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B Lights Dim & Low Oil Pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
K Engine New Engine, Low Oil Pressure Issue 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 11
JasonFOXBOD Check Oil Light But I Have No Low Oil Sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S 89 Fox Low Oil Sensor Wire 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
StreetKing GT Engine Oil Gauge Stays On Low! Car Making Noise, Please Help!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
J Low Oil Pressure Reading Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Debrajean70 Check Engine Light On 2004 Stang Gt With Low Milage!! The Welcome Wagon 5
S 96 Gt Low Oil Sensor Help?!?!?!?! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Ck250 Low Oil Pressure In My Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
gg302 Is The Oil Pressure Too Low? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J Oil Temperature Too Low 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Liltwinstang Low Oil Pressure 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Exitium Low/no Oil Pressure When Hot Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
D Low Oil Pressure Vs Oil Pressure Sending Unit? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Ant85 Low Oil Pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
Exile Ticking, Smoking, Low Oil Pressure, Distributor/cam Gear Not Turning Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Z How low is your cross member near your oil pan? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
9 very low oil pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
B LOW (<6psi) oil pressure on fresh rebuild. Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
94stangfan Wierd Low Oil Pressure 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
fawcett Oil Pressure Gauge Reading Low?!? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D 96 mustang gt low oil light problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
T low oil pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
what9612 Knocking from engine after low oil 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
M What's up with the low oil pressure guage? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S AHH NEW PROBLEM, LOW OIL PRESSURE Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Celeb Need a link (or a name) Low oil sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
C New engine, Low oil pressure Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
9 LOW OIL LIGHT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
88-378 Low Oil sensor..did do a search Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Mustang5L5 Where to get "Low Oil Sensor Gasket" ?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Mustang5L5 How many quarts low before "Check Oil" light comes on?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Low Oil Pressure,Rebuild... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
D Need some advice on Oil choices and low mileage car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
S low oil 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
snakebite01 Check oil/ low coolant light Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom