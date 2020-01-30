1993 2.3 NA. Car has been fine and reliable for the most part. A few months ago the fuel pump died. Changed it out with a quality OEM part. This morning my wife took the car to work. Car ran fine, seemed a little sluggish she said. Then when she went to leave it wouldn't start. Like normal I expected the car to just behave after I got there but it wouldn't start for me either. Pump was not priming. Checked voltage at the pigtail for the inertia switch and it only had something like 7 or 9 volts going in and out. Checked the fuel pump pigtail connector above the tank and again, with key on it didn't have 12 volts. About the same as the inertia switch. Over read the articles on pump diag 101. I'm waiting for the car to get towed home at the moment so I can play with it. My question/comment is ; if any fusible link was bad there would be nothing at all cause they basically function like fuses. Now with that in mind, why would I have low voltage to the back end of the car and does the pump really need 12v to trigger it on? If so, is it even possible that the relay could cause this condition?

Thanks