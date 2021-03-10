Lower HP expected from 2002 mustang?

Last year I picked up a 2002 mustang gt with 113k miles on it, the guy before me had a huge list of mods on the car and I've added some along the way. He told me it has cams but I honestly don't feel like it does so I'm going to just list what I know the car has, and can anyone tell me if this sounds too low for what I have? Honestly I expected more, he told me the car isn't tuned but even so I feel like I should be making more



Mods:

Cat Back Borla Exhaust

75mm BBK TB

SR performance plenum

SR performance spacer

K&N CAI

BBK Headers (ik if short or long i need to check)

4.10 gears



P:S - All I put on the car was the plenum/spacer



And I'm putting down 227rwhp with all of that.



Few things, guy I bought it from was shady, I was really antsy for a deal so I bought it without doing a compression test or leak down (young and dumb never making that mistake again), I fixed the interior up, I just changed the clutch and I was about to put the money into rebuilding the rear diff as it's going out (like probably has 5k miles on it left it sounds really bad)



Again no tune on the car, I've been trying to decide whether or not to go Vortech on the car (was going to do a compression test before investing in that btw) or Trick Flow top end kit, so I was waiting before I tune the car.



But I feel like 227rwhp for all that, even untuned there's something fishy with that right? I've heard 2v don't respond the best to just bolt ons, you need a tune.