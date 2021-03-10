Lower HP expected from 2002 mustang?

E

Exas1999

New Member
Mar 10, 2021
2
0
1
22
UTAH
Last year I picked up a 2002 mustang gt with 113k miles on it, the guy before me had a huge list of mods on the car and I've added some along the way. He told me it has cams but I honestly don't feel like it does so I'm going to just list what I know the car has, and can anyone tell me if this sounds too low for what I have? Honestly I expected more, he told me the car isn't tuned but even so I feel like I should be making more

Mods:
Cat Back Borla Exhaust
75mm BBK TB
SR performance plenum
SR performance spacer
K&N CAI
BBK Headers (ik if short or long i need to check)
4.10 gears

P:S - All I put on the car was the plenum/spacer

And I'm putting down 227rwhp with all of that.

Few things, guy I bought it from was shady, I was really antsy for a deal so I bought it without doing a compression test or leak down (young and dumb never making that mistake again), I fixed the interior up, I just changed the clutch and I was about to put the money into rebuilding the rear diff as it's going out (like probably has 5k miles on it left it sounds really bad)

Again no tune on the car, I've been trying to decide whether or not to go Vortech on the car (was going to do a compression test before investing in that btw) or Trick Flow top end kit, so I was waiting before I tune the car.

But I feel like 227rwhp for all that, even untuned there's something fishy with that right? I've heard 2v don't respond the best to just bolt ons, you need a tune.
 

E

Exas1999

New Member
Mar 10, 2021
2
0
1
22
UTAH
Also I forgot to mention, a month ago I heard a spring break, ignition coil went bye bye, had to tap a new spark plug thread, previous owner imo ran NOS, he told me he didn't but he had a gauge setup in the car and the diff is really bad and the tranny has some issues.
 
Dark04GT

Dark04GT

10 Year Member
Apr 27, 2008
752
66
59
NC
They are probably shorty headers with those numbers (allows you to keep the stock midpipe). I’d get rid of the spacer (adding more pre TB intake length does nothing for a fuel injected car, spacers are from the carburetor era). Full boltons and a tune will put you at around 260rwhp on a dynojet (Mustang dyno might give a little bit less).

These cars respond really well to boost. If more power is your goal I’d finish up all the maintenance concerns first then look to forced induction.
 
Nightfire

Nightfire

15 Year Member
Dec 1, 2002
3,377
195
133
TX
Those mods are no where NEAR the money they cost. These motors dont respond to minor bolt-ons AT ALL
 
