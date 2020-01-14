There are a couple ways to get it out...depends on how much is sticking up.You want to take off the alternator bracket to give some more room. Clean as much of the crud as you can from around the base of that bolt. Soak it with penetrating oil. Heat it up with a MAP gas torch ( pretty cheap at local stores....yellow bottle )Get a 12 point socket that's a little small and tap it on the broken bolt part. Tap that flat part of the head with a hammer a couple times. Try and turn what's left out. You can also clean it up and weld a nut on top of it. Drilling is an option but is a PITA.I zoomed in and see it's just about flush. Drilling is the only option. Make sure the bit stays straight.These things have worked for me.