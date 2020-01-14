Fox Lower intake bolt snapped off.

James V

James V

Active Member
Feb 26, 2017
379
130
53
26
Connecticut
As I was removing my lower intake the front left bolt snapped. The thing was so corroded it looked like a crispy french fry (see pic below). I'm horrible at extracting bolts, so it this a big issue if I can't get this bolt all the way out? I need some new arp hardware stat.

20200114_192618.jpg

20200114_192717.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
4,734
3,979
183
42
There are a couple ways to get it out...depends on how much is sticking up.

You want to take off the alternator bracket to give some more room. Clean as much of the crud as you can from around the base of that bolt. Soak it with penetrating oil. Heat it up with a MAP gas torch ( pretty cheap at local stores....yellow bottle )Get a 12 point socket that's a little small and tap it on the broken bolt part. Tap that flat part of the head with a hammer a couple times. Try and turn what's left out. You can also clean it up and weld a nut on top of it. Drilling is an option but is a PITA.

I zoomed in and see it's just about flush. Drilling is the only option. Make sure the bit stays straight.

These things have worked for me.

Screenshot_20200114-202651_Chrome.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mstng93SSP Engine Broken Lower Intake Bolt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
smkshw Lower Intake Bolts Leaking Oil? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
5point0stang88 Engine Really Quick Question, Lower Intake Bolts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
5spd GT Expired Stainless Steel Lower Intake Stud & Bolt Kits Engine and Power Adder 6
N Broken Lower Intake Bolt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
Similar threads
Engine Broken Lower Intake Bolt
Lower Intake Bolts Leaking Oil?
Engine Really Quick Question, Lower Intake Bolts
Expired Stainless Steel Lower Intake Stud & Bolt Kits
Broken Lower Intake Bolt
Top Bottom