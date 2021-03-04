Engine Lower intake manifold install (I didn't use RTV around the water jackets)

Swhitney

Member
Feb 11, 2019
Oregon City
After getting the lower intake manifold all installed, I went back and watched a how to video. I noticed they used a small amount of RTV on the face of the gasket around the water jacket, and another video they did not. Am I going to have a leaky gasket now because I didn't add RTV around the face of the water jacket?

> Edelbrock performer RPM 2 intake
> Edelbrock Victor Jr. aluminum heads

Thank you,
Sean
 

HemiRick

HemiRick

Active Member
Jun 28, 2020
Memphis TN
never know till you fire it up.....the RTV is just insurance, the gasket by itself installed properly should work.
 
