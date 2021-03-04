Swhitney
After getting the lower intake manifold all installed, I went back and watched a how to video. I noticed they used a small amount of RTV on the face of the gasket around the water jacket, and another video they did not. Am I going to have a leaky gasket now because I didn't add RTV around the face of the water jacket?
> Edelbrock performer RPM 2 intake
> Edelbrock Victor Jr. aluminum heads
Thank you,
Sean
