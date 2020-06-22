Engine Lower intake vacuum leak

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
185
50
38
Hey guys,

I just used my smoke machine for the first time. I hear a massive hissing sound front drivers side by lower intake. I can also feel air with my hand by it.

I've never replaced lower intake gaskets. You guys agree this is the problem? Also appears to be leaking at the TB and by the solenoids on passenger side shock tower.

Help appreciated.

Trying to post a video.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I Possible to have vacuum leak from lower intake gasket/lifter valley area? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Engine My on going lower intake dilemma w/pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
S 2000 3.8l lower intake 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
95BlueStallion SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302 Engine and Power Adder 8
James V Fox How to clean underside of lower intake? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
James V Fox Lower intake bolt snapped off. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
silverlx50 Engine What is the best way to lift lower intake off? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
8 SOLD GT40 Tubular Upper and Lower Intake $500 B.O Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
Blucifer99 Engine suspected lower intake leak into the lifter valley... any tests to confirm out there? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
P Lower Intake Rubber Seals 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
M WTB/Trade 4.6 2v supercharger lower intake Engine and Power Adder 0
D For Sale GT40 Cobra Upper and lower intake 650 pittsburgh Engine and Power Adder 0
I Engine Metal Bar Back of Lower Intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
jbarker98 For Sale Edelbrock Performer 5.0 EFI Upper/Lower Intake Manifold $300 obo Engine and Power Adder 2
lizzard Engine bad lifter? is it possible to test lifter before removing lower intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
9 WTB/Trade 302 lower intake/TFS streetburner Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
Keith5.0GT Lower Intake Attempt #3 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 Expired Gt40 Upper And Lower Intake Engine and Power Adder 0
R 1992 Mustang Gt Vortech V1 Install = Lower Intake Oil Leak. Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
mustangramair SOLD Explorer Lower Intake Engine and Power Adder 3
stangboy Engine Kind Of A Newb Question About Lower Intake Installation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
killer5.0 Lower Vac Reading After New Heads/intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
9 Upper And Lower Intake Manifold Suggestion 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
A Is This Something I Should Be Worried About? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
M Lower Intake Leak Burning Oil Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
9 1994 Convertible Lower Intake Questions And Then Some Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Drivetrain Leaking Lower Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D Explorer Upper And Lower Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J Explorer Lower Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
sen2two Oil In Upper And Lower Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
M Sludge In Upper And Lower Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Mstng93SSP Engine Broken Lower Intake Bolt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
N Lower Intake Manifold Mating Surface Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R SOLD Trick Flow Upper/lower Intake+spacer+94-95 Elbow Adapter+pp 75mm Tb+msd Coil+injector Bundle Cheap! Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
A Expired Gt40 Heads/upper And Lower Intake Engine and Power Adder 3
cobranger Expired Intake, Gt40 Explorer, Upper And Ported Lower Engine and Power Adder 3
B Help. Deafening Whining Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
TOOLOW91 Expired Gt40 Upper And Lower Intake 120 Siny Engine and Power Adder 5
enyawix Expired 351 Tubular Gt40 Intake Manifold Upper And Lower Engine and Power Adder 2
84Ttop SOLD Trickflow Intake (upper And Lower) Engine and Power Adder 8
dz01 SOLD Trick Flow Upper And Lower Intakes- New Engine and Power Adder 5
ARZ 5.0 Need Help! Lower Intake Aftermath 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
smkshw Lower Intake Bolts Leaking Oil? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
stangmaster22 Expired Staggard Port Upper And Lower Intake With Spacer Engine and Power Adder 0
timeball Need Help With Install Of Bbk Ssi Lower Intake On My 88 Fox 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
TrophyHead Can A Lower Intake Gasket Cause Coolant Loss? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
98blackstallion SOLD Pro Products 351w Efi Swap Upper/lower Intake Engine and Power Adder 4
98blackstallion SOLD Pro Products 351 W Efi Swap Upper/lower Intake Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
C SOLD 351w Efi Lower Intake W/ Bc Adapter And Mustang Efi Upper Intake. Engine and Power Adder 2
ratio411 Expired Gt40 Style Intake (upper, Lower, And 1" Spacer) Engine and Power Adder 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom