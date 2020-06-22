91GTstroked
Hey guys,
I just used my smoke machine for the first time. I hear a massive hissing sound front drivers side by lower intake. I can also feel air with my hand by it.
I've never replaced lower intake gaskets. You guys agree this is the problem? Also appears to be leaking at the TB and by the solenoids on passenger side shock tower.
Help appreciated.
Trying to post a video.
