Lower torque box replacement or reinforcement?

92fox50

92fox50

Member
Sep 21, 2019
10
1
13
21
Canada
Hi all,

I currently have my fox apart and I am putting the original engine back in with turbos, better pistons rods cam and such. I was taking a look at my lower torque boxes and noticed that they are in rough shape. There is cracking on both sides and the overall shape is very distored. ( pictures attached)

I know I need to do something about it, but im not sure if I can get away with just reinforcing them with a kit ( like so many companies offer) or if I should just bite the bullet and replace them altogether. Im not sure how much sucsses people have had with repairing broken ones and then putting in reinforcments.

Thank you for your time , Anton
20220216_183508.jpg
20220216_183505.jpg
20220216_183448.jpg
20220216_183418.jpg
20220216_183348.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cheapskate207
Suspension Lower Torque Box Reinforcement Not Fitting
Replies
17
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
FoxyNate
My Second Fox
Replies
50
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FoxyNate
FoxyNate
ACSPONY
Suspension Overhaul - Looking for Advice (Spend my money!)
Replies
4
Views
385
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
Smurfstang88
Car sways all over the road
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
HemiRick
HemiRick
C
New Member Looking to Share a Secret to a Better & Most Reliable Ford
Replies
4
Views
301
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
Top Bottom