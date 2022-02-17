Lower torque box replacement or reinforcement?

Hi all,I currently have my fox apart and I am putting the original engine back in with turbos, better pistons rods cam and such. I was taking a look at my lower torque boxes and noticed that they are in rough shape. There is cracking on both sides and the overall shape is very distored. ( pictures attached)I know I need to do something about it, but im not sure if I can get away with just reinforcing them with a kit ( like so many companies offer) or if I should just bite the bullet and replace them altogether. Im not sure how much sucsses people have had with repairing broken ones and then putting in reinforcments.Thank you for your time , Anton