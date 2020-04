OK guys, I have my first Mustang, It's a 1999 GT convertible with a 5 speed. 80k miles. Original shocks and struts. I want to lower it and replace the shocks and struts and sway bar bushings. I see some springs are not for convertibles? Can someone recommend lowering springs, shocks and struts for my needs? I don't care about name brands but I don't want junk. Not trying to break the bank either. Thanks in advance