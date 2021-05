Smoot_stang said: I wanna install some lowering springs on my 1996 Mustang GT convertible but my options are limited. I really like the Eibach Sportline springs but it says it doesn’t work with convertible GT mustangs. The springs that they do offer for the convertible don’t lower very much and generally have bad reviews. Does anybody know why these springs only work with the GT coupe and not the convertible? I want to lower 1.5 inches or more. Click to expand...

I just bought the Ford Racing kit made by Eibach and they are designed to work only with the convertible - not installed yet but I was told if you use coupe versions they will scrape the front and are not recommended. Though the convertible Ford branded springs only lower 1.2 inches they do work well as they are variable rate, unless your wanting to have the extreme lowered look but have the car ride like a truck and likely scrape.