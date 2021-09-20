Suspension Lowering Springs - Which ones?

Looking to replace my hacked up springs with a legit set, but I am not sure which route to go. The engine bay is very basic, so things have been gutted and lightened because of this. If I get a set of Ford Performance lowering springs I'm afraid that the car will still sit too high.

What springs are you guys running, and do you have pictures of your setup?

I attached some links for fun.
Eibach Springs
Ford Performance
SVE
 

Is this a performance driving application? If so, the car will handle better sitting a little higher than you might want. When you lower a 79-04 Mustang too much, you run out of suspension travel, which makes your car more likely to understeer/oversteer when pushed to the limit.

I've used the Ford Performance C springs on my 1992 GT and my 2000 GT autocross cars. I used poly spring isolators on both cars, and Steeda Spring spacers on my Fox. My Fox has been lightened to 3,075 lbs. with 45 lbs. taken off the car ahead of the firewall. You can see how the car sits (and how it performs) in this video:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3HGcnscKdg&t
 
