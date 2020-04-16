LS Swap New Edge Saleen S-281

Hey there, fairly new here, figured I post my current project2000 Saleen Mustang S-281 SC, bought the car with no engine.Kind of a Frankenstein of a build and a huge learning curve, so here is some info in case anyone is doing something similar.5.3 LS swap, LS6 intake, PAC 1218 valve springs, custom grind cam, pushrods, etc.Twin Garrett 50MM turbosFord TKO-600Factory Saleen rear endCobra bucket seatsNeeded a special bell housing (Lakewood RM-6037)and Lakewood pilot bearing (15975) to mate up the Ford TKO to the LS.LMR LS to Mustang motor mounts6 quart low profile custom STEF's oil panRemote oil filter, which also allows me to tap into for the turbo oil feedsICT billet timing cover with oil drains for twin turbo setupICT billet power steering and alternator relocation kitLS1 water pumpCustom power steering and hydroboost lines to run an LS1 power steering pumpHP K-memberQA1 coilovers2003 cobra fuel tankLethal Performance return style fuel system, twin Walbro 255'sMicrosquirtFlowtech turbo headers.80lb injectors, Holley fuel railsWill be running on E85, hoping to make good power.This has been pretty fun so far, about half way there I'd say.