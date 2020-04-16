LS Swap New Edge Saleen S-281

Hey there, fairly new here, figured I post my current project

2000 Saleen Mustang S-281 SC, bought the car with no engine.
Kind of a Frankenstein of a build and a huge learning curve, so here is some info in case anyone is doing something similar.

5.3 LS swap, LS6 intake, PAC 1218 valve springs, custom grind cam, pushrods, etc.
Twin Garrett 50MM turbos
Ford TKO-600
Factory Saleen rear end
Cobra bucket seats
Needed a special bell housing (Lakewood RM-6037)and Lakewood pilot bearing (15975) to mate up the Ford TKO to the LS.
LMR LS to Mustang motor mounts
6 quart low profile custom STEF's oil pan
Remote oil filter, which also allows me to tap into for the turbo oil feeds
ICT billet timing cover with oil drains for twin turbo setup
ICT billet power steering and alternator relocation kit
LS1 water pump
Custom power steering and hydroboost lines to run an LS1 power steering pump
HP K-member
QA1 coilovers
2003 cobra fuel tank
Lethal Performance return style fuel system, twin Walbro 255's
Microsquirt
Flowtech turbo headers.
80lb injectors, Holley fuel rails
Will be running on E85, hoping to make good power.

This has been pretty fun so far, about half way there I'd say.


20200222_125250.jpg
20200410_234323.jpg
20200324_191833.jpg
IMG_1248 (1).jpg
1.jpg
 

