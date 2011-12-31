lug stud is loose

D

darkhorse96

Member
Dec 28, 2010
32
0
6
I was putting the tires back on my mustang and as i started tightening the lug nuts, one of the studs came loose and now spins freely each time i try to tighten the lug nut. The bad part is that the lug nut is still on the stud and I can't take it off.

Is there any way to remove the lug nut from the stud without damaging the rim and if so, what is the tool i need?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,581
10,684
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
I would try an impact gun first.

If you can loosen it enough to get vice grips on the back then you're in there.

After that, you'll likely need to replace that wheel lug. Not a bad idea to inspect the others as well.
 
Shiroelex

Shiroelex

There's nothing worse than aut
Founding Member
Aug 23, 2001
728
1
27
37
Westland, MI
Is it a front wheel stud, or a rear? The studs press into the flanges through the back, and are splined. If you're lucky, the splines are still ok in the flange and you can just press a new stud in and be on your way. If the flange is stripped out, you'll have to hunt down some oversized repair studs or replace whichever flange is messed up (fronts are hubs, rears are axleshafts). You may be able to rotate the flange to a point where the head of the stud will be accessible to get a pair of vise grips on so you can remove the lug nut.

If you manage to get the old stud out and the flange is fine, you can install a new stud by sliding it into the flange, put several wide washers on the stud, then install a lugnut and tighten against the washers until the head of the stud is seated flush with the back of the flange.
 
M

mileso

New Member
Nov 1, 2019
1
0
0
50
england
This is thread is old but i had the same problem today so Just in case someone else has the problem you could try this.
make sure the loose stud is at the top of the wheel with all the other nuts nearly off and the one or ones at the bottom at the bottom (depending on a four or five stud wheel) just hanging on.
Pull the bottom of the wheel out as far as you can, so the top part of the tire goes back and the loose stud ends up at an angle in the hub while you slowly lower the trolly jack or what ever jack you are using.
The weight of the vehicle will eventually rest on the loose stud trapping it at an angle between the hub hole stopping it from rotating.
you should then be able to loosen the nut by hand like i did today. then jack it back up and take off the rest of the nuts.
I Soaked the loose stud every couple of hours with penetrator the day before to give me a chance of loosening it off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ultrado Broken Lug Stud On Rear Wheel 90 Fox Help!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
rdharper02 Need info on lug nuts for 3 inch studs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B Lug nut stud install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
H another wheel stud / lug question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
sgarlic wheel stud / lug nut question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
lightblade Help!!! wheel spacers and lug studs SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
wildstanggt wheel studs and lug nutz Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
I Missing lug nut and broken stud!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
N Suspension 1974 Pintero (Custom Mini-Ranchero) - 5 Lug Axel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
Red50Fox 88 Mustang GT 5 lug / disc conversion (almost done!) parking brake question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
M Fox 5 lug swap almost complete 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
C For Sale 5 lug SVO front suspension Suspension Parts 1
H Drivetrain Axle movement after installing 5-lug conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Hollywood_Vae Wheels-Tires Rear Tires rubbing 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
L Fox body ecu harness problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D WTB/Trade WTB Fox body axles 4 lug 28 spline Drivetrain Parts 0
Steel1 4 lug rear disc bracket ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
darryl paarman Fox Planning on 5 lug swap -which axle ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
EX-SSP SOLD 4 lug AM wheels and Sumitomo tire set Wheels Tires Brakes 2
F Five-lug drums? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
88LX For Sale 5 lug brackets & axles Wheels Tires Brakes 0
evintho Brakes Another dumb 5-lug swap question. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
evintho Brakes What would be the easiest/cheapest 5-lug junkyard swap? (Pics) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Rims rims rims - '96 GT 5-lug 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
a50ina50 SOLD 4 lug/4 wheel disc set up Wheels Tires Brakes 1
C Brakes 5 lug SN95 Spindle part numbers. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
F 4 lug white rims 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
C Suspension loose steering issue after 5 lug conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Lug Nuts Anyone 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Red50Fox 88 GT 5 lug conversion 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
A Wheels-Tires HELP, 4 lug 2000 cobra y2k wheels Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Anyone try these OEM 2017 Mustang wheels on their 5-lug Fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
A Drivetrain 5 lug conversion, front rotors,,,help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
K For Sale 4 lug Disc brake conversion Wheels Tires Brakes 3
Habu135 SOLD 4x Four lug Chrome "Cobra R" Wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 8
I I'm not ready for a five lug conversion, help with finding rims that fit? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J 4 lug to 5 on 68 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Sabretooth Brakes 5-Lug Converted Brakes / Parts - ID Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 44
K Weld Drag Lites Concerns sn95 front brakes 5 lug Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
K 2008 GT/ CS lug nuts 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
C WTB FORD 16" 4 lug chrome Ponys Wheels Tires Brakes 0
JWINSOCAL Wheels-Tires 1995 GT: Had Cobra Style rims, What kind of lug nuts would I use for this style of Wheel? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
L For Sale 1991-93 Ford Factory Pony 16 inch 4 lug rims/center caps and tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
B 1990 GT. With a 5 lug/brake upgrade, can I fit 18x9" wheels? What suspension mods would I have to consider. (Thanks in advance!) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
M Brakes Foxbody sn95 5 lug swap need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Z 79 Pace Car 5 lug swap Help. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R WTB/Trade looking for axel that will drop into my 1988 mustang with disc and 5 lug 8.8 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Alley Oop Has anyone used the rotors from an LMR 5 lug conversion kit? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Mstng93SSP For Sale Cobra front brake calipers for 5 lug swapped fox Wheels Tires Brakes 0
G Brakes Picked up 5 lug kit today Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom