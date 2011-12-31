lug stud is loose

This is thread is old but i had the same problem today so Just in case someone else has the problem you could try this.

make sure the loose stud is at the top of the wheel with all the other nuts nearly off and the one or ones at the bottom at the bottom (depending on a four or five stud wheel) just hanging on.

Pull the bottom of the wheel out as far as you can, so the top part of the tire goes back and the loose stud ends up at an angle in the hub while you slowly lower the trolly jack or what ever jack you are using.

The weight of the vehicle will eventually rest on the loose stud trapping it at an angle between the hub hole stopping it from rotating.

you should then be able to loosen the nut by hand like i did today. then jack it back up and take off the rest of the nuts.

I Soaked the loose stud every couple of hours with penetrator the day before to give me a chance of loosening it off.