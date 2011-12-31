lug stud is loose

darkhorse96
I was putting the tires back on my mustang and as i started tightening the lug nuts, one of the studs came loose and now spins freely each time i try to tighten the lug nut. The bad part is that the lug nut is still on the stud and I can't take it off.
Is there any way to remove the lug nut from the stud without damaging the rim and if so, what is the tool i need?
