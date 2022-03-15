So, It seems that urethane rack bushings seem like a good upgrade, while solids might be a bit much for the " grocery getter"?Some questions#1. Any brand recommendations?#2. I am installing an 03 ZK rack I had Turn One go through into my 83.. Yes, it has the correct tie rod ends ... I had new stainless lines installed, Bentley said it was OK..... Yes I took these pics on top of my oven........#3.. there are 6 bushings in the 79-84 kits, while 85-93 have 4 bushings?? Can anyone tell my why the difference?#4. I see some offset bushings offered? When would these be used...As always all help appreciated....