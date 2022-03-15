Suspension Lurn me on rack mounting bushings

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
999
718
103
66
Florida
So, It seems that urethane rack bushings seem like a good upgrade, while solids might be a bit much for the " grocery getter"?
Some questions
#1. Any brand recommendations?
#2. I am installing an 03 ZK rack I had Turn One go through into my 83.. Yes, it has the correct tie rod ends ... I had new stainless lines installed, Bentley said it was OK..... Yes I took these pics on top of my oven........
#3.. there are 6 bushings in the 79-84 kits, while 85-93 have 4 bushings?? Can anyone tell my why the difference?
#4. I see some offset bushings offered? When would these be used...
As always all help appreciated....
DSCF0920.JPG
DSCF0921.JPG
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,297
645
143
59
nevada
I've only had experience with prothane ,they have been great for a few years now, don't remember where the hell I got them.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,615
13,482
224
Massachusetts
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

limp
Suspension New Steering rack.. Questions
Replies
12
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Andrews24
Andrews24
mikeynonos
Suspension 1965 Front Control Arms
Replies
5
Views
367
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
WORTH
WORTH
91GTstroked
Upgrading to SN95 steering rack
Replies
22
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
J
Backordered parts are a pain - any others with horror stories?
Replies
3
Views
78
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
V
Suspension New Power Steering Rack Options - 1990 GT
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
Top Bottom