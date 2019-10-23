What's it Worth? LX Rear Quarter Glass

Habu135

Habu135

Active Member
Jan 10, 2019
431
186
53
39
California
What is a set of LX hatchback rear quarter glass worth that is in good (little to no deteriation) condition?

What is a 9AL computer worth?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Mustang Master
Sep 1, 2010
2,194
295
124
Kearney, NE
In good condition, both have been going up in price. I’d log on to Flea Bay, search for one, then click the sort box for Completed sales for a private sale value. Then I’d also check at the salvage yard to get retail price.
Are you buying or selling? Also, I think the rear windows go by hatch or coupe, not by LX/GT. That’s unless the GT came with different lettering, then you still have two shapes of rear windows. Please post what you find.

I have read about the places that can replace the seals on your existing glass being swamped, but that’s been a while. Also, I saw a reproduction that does not include the “Mustang” lettering for a good discount because of Ford licensing costs. Any place with a vinyl sticker cutter could make a label in white or several colors if you had to have the letters. But if you have to have the letters to still tell it is a Mustang, you might have done too many body modifications. :-$
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fredfifty Fox Coupe Rear Quarter Window Decals 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
K 93 convertible rear quarter power windows stick badly going up and down, isolated problem to window regulators Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Stever89 "New" rear quarter glass for the coupe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
droid#83853 Rear quarter glass idea...? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
S rear quarter glass Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Fox Coupe Rear Quarter Window Decals
93 convertible rear quarter power windows stick badly going up and down, isolated problem to window regulators
"New" rear quarter glass for the coupe
Rear quarter glass idea...?
rear quarter glass
Top Bottom