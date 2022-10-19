Fox LX seats differences

MUSTANGJOE

MUSTANGJOE

Silver Stanger
Founding Member
Apr 9, 2002
1,620
15
59
Visit site
Hey guys,

Looking into getting a coupe. Im more of a GT guy so if you can help me out in telling me what the differences in seats are from 87 to 93 Lx coupes.
Some have the same seats as the Gt's and some seem to have the same seats as a 4cyl notch/notch.

Do all the 87 to 90 have the same style seats as the 4 banger?

Thxs for the help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

90LXFOX
Fox GT seat difference
Replies
4
Views
412
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
MUSTANGJOE
Fox 93 GT convertible spoiler?
Replies
4
Views
315
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MUSTANGJOE
MUSTANGJOE
MUSTANGJOE
Inspection Help!$
Replies
0
Views
115
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MUSTANGJOE
MUSTANGJOE
8
Fox Back seat swap 87 seat to 93 seat
Replies
0
Views
385
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
87fox72mach
8
J
Putting a turbo coupe T-5 in 2.3 Lx
Replies
13
Views
498
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu