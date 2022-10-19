Hey guys,



Looking into getting a coupe. Im more of a GT guy so if you can help me out in telling me what the differences in seats are from 87 to 93 Lx coupes.

Some have the same seats as the Gt's and some seem to have the same seats as a 4cyl notch/notch.



Do all the 87 to 90 have the same style seats as the 4 banger?



Thxs for the help.