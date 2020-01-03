Good morning,



I did a search with no results. I'm looking to replace my worn out OEM springs with stock replacements. The ride of my GT is pretty harsh, I'm not sure if that's due to the springs and suspension being worn out or not, but that's my observation. I'm replacing everything when I do the spring work.



Is there any reason I couldn't use LX convertible springs on my GT? Would the ride height be the same? I'm assuming the ride of the LX would be softer, if that's incorrect, please let me know and I'll just get some stock replacement GT springs.



This is strictly a cruiser, so I'm not interested in lowering springs. The car sits too low for my taste with the worn out springs.



Thanks for any thoughts you can share.



Sincerely,

Greg