OldManRiver said:

All the tweaking is done after the h/x pipe.

Loosening the flow tubes at the h-pipe and mufflers then twisting them will alter the position of the tailpipe tips.Leave the muffler hangers in place during all this and loosen the tailpipe to muffler connection for final tweaking.I have a panhard bar to work around so more work to keep clearance around everything.

That said,the use of Ubolts will crush the tube making any adjustments near impossible,SS band clamps are a must.

Thanks,I actually just received the band clamps I ordered tonight. The u-bolts were hell with the Flowmasters. I’m hoping these clamps, and a fresh start tomorrow will get me to where I need to be. This is just one of those things that drives me nuts if they are not the same on both sides.I’ve been leaving them tight at the h-pipe, as two points of movement have been hard enough to keep in line, let alone three...... but I’ll go all the back to the start on my next try. My passenger side is sitting perfect, so hopefully I just just get this one to match without having to mess with both sides. Thanks again.