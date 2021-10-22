Rdub6
So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Anybody have a tried and true method to get the tailpipes straight and even...... by a one man crew?
Are you leaving things loose all the way to the header, then slowly tightening...... for the life of me...... I can not get my driver side pipe to sit right (where I’m happy with it). I’ve always fought this on this car...... and I’ve always blamed it on the cheap h-pipe I bought (throwing the rest of the system off). But I figured I’d ask in case somebody had a good trick of the trade!
