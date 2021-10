Just did this tonight while reinstalling my Borlas after a Magnaflow super turbo debacle.All the tweaking is done after the h/x pipe.Loosening the flow tubes at the h-pipe and mufflers then twisting them will alter the position of the tailpipe tips.Leave the muffler hangers in place during all this and loosen the tailpipe to muffler connection for final tweaking.I have a panhard bar to work around so more work to keep clearance around everything.That said,the use of Ubolts will crush the tube making any adjustments near impossible,SS band clamps are a must.I have each tailpipe exactly 1/2'' down from bumper cover with the slash cut on the tips following the angle of the rear valance.EDIT: you will more than likely have to grab the flowtubes with a pipe wrench to twist them around while holding the muffler with the other hand.It's not a fun job crawling around on the garage floor at any age over 40, but it's doable.