Exhaust LX Tailpipes

Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,599
1,919
133
Long Island, NY
Anybody have a tried and true method to get the tailpipes straight and even...... by a one man crew?
Are you leaving things loose all the way to the header, then slowly tightening...... for the life of me...... I can not get my driver side pipe to sit right (where I’m happy with it). I’ve always fought this on this car...... and I’ve always blamed it on the cheap h-pipe I bought (throwing the rest of the system off). But I figured I’d ask in case somebody had a good trick of the trade!
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


OldManRiver

OldManRiver

Active Member
Feb 14, 2015
180
107
53
47
Central Wisconsin
Just did this tonight while reinstalling my Borlas after a Magnaflow super turbo debacle.
All the tweaking is done after the h/x pipe.
Loosening the flow tubes at the h-pipe and mufflers then twisting them will alter the position of the tailpipe tips.Leave the muffler hangers in place during all this and loosen the tailpipe to muffler connection for final tweaking.I have a panhard bar to work around so more work to keep clearance around everything.
That said,the use of Ubolts will crush the tube making any adjustments near impossible,SS band clamps are a must.
I have each tailpipe exactly 1/2'' down from bumper cover with the slash cut on the tips following the angle of the rear valance.

EDIT: you will more than likely have to grab the flowtubes with a pipe wrench to twist them around while holding the muffler with the other hand.It's not a fun job crawling around on the garage floor at any age over 40, but it's doable.
 
Last edited:
  • Useful
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,599
1,919
133
Long Island, NY
OldManRiver said:
Just did this tonight while reinstalling my Borlas after a Magnaflow super turbo debacle.
All the tweaking is done after the h/x pipe.
Loosening the flow tubes at the h-pipe and mufflers then twisting them will alter the position of the tailpipe tips.Leave the muffler hangers in place during all this and loosen the tailpipe to muffler connection for final tweaking.I have a panhard bar to work around so more work to keep clearance around everything.
That said,the use of Ubolts will crush the tube making any adjustments near impossible,SS band clamps are a must.
I have each tailpipe exactly 1/2'' down from bumper cover with the slash cut on the tips following the angle of the rear valance.
Click to expand...
Thanks,

I actually just received the band clamps I ordered tonight. The u-bolts were hell with the Flowmasters. I’m hoping these clamps, and a fresh start tomorrow will get me to where I need to be. This is just one of those things that drives me nuts if they are not the same on both sides.
I’ve been leaving them tight at the h-pipe, as two points of movement have been hard enough to keep in line, let alone three...... but I’ll go all the back to the start on my next try. My passenger side is sitting perfect, so hopefully I just just get this one to match without having to mess with both sides. Thanks again.
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
5,399
1,741
194
Kearney, NE
Next question, what to polish the stainless ends up that are looking bad? Chrome polish? 00000 steel wool? Flitz?
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,599
1,919
133
Long Island, NY
7991LXnSHO said:
Next question, what to polish the stainless ends up that are looking bad? Chrome polish? 00000 steel wool? Flitz?
Click to expand...
Back in the day, I always had good luck with the Turtle Wax chrome polish, on my chrome bumpers. I’m not sure how it would do on these pipes, but it would be one of the first things I tried.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
65
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
T
Progress Thread 1987 Mustang Gt "foxy"
Replies
41
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
9
  • Locked
Expired 94gt Bolt Ons Nj $1000
Replies
0
Views
10K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
95PGTTech
9
Top Bottom