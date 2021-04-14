I know this is a common problem with these cars and I've done the standard troubleshooting (new striker and bushing - purchased from LMR) to try and fix the problem but I'm still left with a large gap on the drivers side rear. Originally the hatch did not close but after installing the new strike and bushing along with several adjustments (with & without hatch cylinders engaged) and trial fitments on the striker location I finally got the hatch to close and clasp, but it still feels like it has some "wiggle" play and the gap is more pronounced on one side. FYI, bumpers are not interfering and gapping around the rest of the hatch is consistent. Is there anything else I can do to tighten the gap on the drivers side?