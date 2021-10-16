Hello all. Noobie here. Ok so some back ground on the power plant. I have an 82 TTop GT hatch that I converted over to a full roller, eagle 331 stroker kit mahle pistons .040 over Ford X306 heads B CAM edlebrock intake and 650 carb.



I decided to put a T5Z in the car to get rid of the old SROD 4 speed. I bought the Trans and T5 bell housing from American muscle it was delivered last week, I installed it with no issues after driving only 50 miles I was leaving a red light and heard a pop sound and then clanking coming from the transmission. I got the car home and pulled the cover from the clutch arm to see if maybe the throwout bearing or Arm was out of place. And as I thought they were in place and assembled. Clutch is nice and smooth bearing is working properly as I had a helper to crank the car as I viewed the throwout bearing and also had them depress the clutch a few times. This clanking noise can be heard while in neutral if you Rev the engine to 2- 2500rpms. It makes the noise in every gear, but the transmission still shifts smooth and is transferring power as it should just with a clanking noise. Has anyone every heard of a brand new transmission doing this while still in break in period?