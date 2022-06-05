Hello,

I have a pair of MAC long tube exhaust headers that I believe are for a foxbody mustang SBF but unsure exactly what model or fit. If anyone knows please let me know. I was hoping they’d fit up with an 85 Mustang 302 T5 trans



The only part number I found was on the box

MAC PN: 385350

This number does not come back with any results. Possibly too old and no longer in the system? Or possibly this is not the original box and and they are not MAC headed ?



Thanks

J