Red50Fox
Active Member
-
- May 6, 2019
-
- 127
-
- 13
-
- 28
-
- 63
Good afternoon all..
With the GT40 heads I just bought, I got a set of MAC E508692 unequal headers. Any opinions (pro vs. Con) on these vs. equal length headers? Also. Are the MAC headers an improvement over stock? 1988 convertible GT, 5.0, AOD.
let me know.
Thanks
With the GT40 heads I just bought, I got a set of MAC E508692 unequal headers. Any opinions (pro vs. Con) on these vs. equal length headers? Also. Are the MAC headers an improvement over stock? 1988 convertible GT, 5.0, AOD.
let me know.
Thanks