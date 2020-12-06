Engine Mac headers

Good afternoon all..

With the GT40 heads I just bought, I got a set of MAC E508692 unequal headers. Any opinions (pro vs. Con) on these vs. equal length headers? Also. Are the MAC headers an improvement over stock? 1988 convertible GT, 5.0, AOD.

let me know.

Thanks
 

Def improvement over stock, bigger tubes, lees restriction more flow, more power. Equals are supposedly a little better.
 
Stock engine, you'll get a little pickup, the equal length are not worth the effort for a stock or even mild build, swapping the stock headers for ceramic coated headers are a step up in looks mostly.
A rear gear change and a shift kit will make it snappier too.
 
