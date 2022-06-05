Fox MAC Long Tube Exhaust Headers Model?

85Punisher

85Punisher

Member
Aug 12, 2018
25
4
13
36
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Hello,
I have a pair of MAC long tube exhaust headers that I believe are for a foxbody mustang SBF but unsure exactly what model or fit. If anyone knows please let me know. I was hoping they’d fit up with an 85 Mustang 302 T5 trans

The only part number I found was on the box
MAC PN: 385350
This number does not come back with any results. Possibly too old and no longer in the system? Or possibly this is not the original box and and they are not MAC headed ?

Thanks
 

Attachments

  • EC3504BD-9B51-4BD9-9811-FA67E2513DE5.jpeg
    EC3504BD-9B51-4BD9-9811-FA67E2513DE5.jpeg
    572.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 66D54289-89F4-4E0E-956D-CDFA2F6D4659.jpeg
    66D54289-89F4-4E0E-956D-CDFA2F6D4659.jpeg
    344.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 091B3FC2-5F26-45F5-A3B9-671C20B8DA33.jpeg
    091B3FC2-5F26-45F5-A3B9-671C20B8DA33.jpeg
    387.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 696621A3-956D-4B05-990C-86E5819D4F2E.jpeg
    696621A3-956D-4B05-990C-86E5819D4F2E.jpeg
    641.4 KB · Views: 0
  • FB8A093B-CF7C-463A-B44C-9F810769B354.jpeg
    FB8A093B-CF7C-463A-B44C-9F810769B354.jpeg
    484.3 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

85Punisher
WTB/Trade MAC Exhaust Headers Long Tube Model?
Replies
1
Views
4
Exhaust Parts
85Punisher
85Punisher
D
Best Sounding H Pipe and Muffler to buy for BBK Long Tube Headers (1994 Mustang Gt 5 Speed)
Replies
24
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
red5.0fox
Fox GT40P Heads Exhaust Setup
Replies
1
Views
915
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rdharper02
rdharper02
B
SN95 2.5 inch Catback on original 2.25 inch x-pipe
Replies
21
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AUSTEXLX
A
1
Progress Thread Getting it back on the road - 1989 Mustang Cobra
Replies
3
Views
436
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom