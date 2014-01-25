Mac Long Tubes And Summit X Pipe

pearlnotchback

pearlnotchback

5 Year Member
Dec 18, 2011
311
41
59
39
Tennessee
I just installed my Mac long tubes with a Summit x pipe. The summit x pipe is built really well but does not fit Mac headers. After about an hour and a half of cutting, bending and welding I got it to work. Summits website doesnt say it is for a certain brand of headers so I didnt think about it not fitting until I started trying to install it. When I got finished and I was picking up my tools I found the instructions on the floor that must have fell out of the box. The instructions said the x pipe was for BBK headers only. So this is a heads up if anyone is planning on buying one.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,852
895
214
40
Acworth, GA
Thanks for the heads up. The BBK and Mac headers definitly have a different width between the collectors. If it's any consilation, a BBK x-pipe doesn't fit on BBK headers. They pretty much all have to be adjusted every time you install them.

Kurt
 
pearlnotchback

pearlnotchback

5 Year Member
Dec 18, 2011
311
41
59
39
Tennessee
revhead347 said:
Thanks for the heads up. The BBK and Mac headers definitly have a different width between the collectors. If it's any consilation, a BBK x-pipe doesn't fit on BBK headers. They pretty much all have to be adjusted every time you install them.

Kurt
Click to expand...
The width wasnt the problem with mine. The problem was one of the tubes that hook up to the header was about 5 inches to long.
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,852
895
214
40
Acworth, GA
That makes sense. The BBK headers are much longer on one side than the other. I use Foxbody longtubes on my SN, and it comes way farther back on the passenger side than on the driver's side.

Kurt
 
84Ttop

84Ttop

They make new pistons every day, so why worry?
Mod Dude
Jul 2, 2009
5,329
3,348
204
South Jersey
Did you get the pro chamber or a traditional H pipe? I always liked the prochamber in years past when I had one.
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,852
895
214
40
Acworth, GA
I also really like the sounds of my Pro-chamber. I spent half a day sectioning and welding new inlet tubes on it to make it work with my BBK headers.

Kurt
 
pearlnotchback

pearlnotchback

5 Year Member
Dec 18, 2011
311
41
59
39
Tennessee
I ordered just the plain jane Mac H pipe. I have ran H pipes for years and decided when I put my new headers on I would go with an X. I don't really like the sound so I'm going back with an H.
 
A

AJTunno

Member
Jan 21, 2016
6
1
13
22
I know this is an old thread but I didn't realize this until after I bought my summit x pipe. Does anyone have pictures or any tips for me when I try to make this work? I have Mac long tubes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Mac long tube headers and jacking engine questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
96pushrod Mac Long tube headers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
N Does Bbk Still Suck? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
amarucci89 Pace Setter V6 Dual Exhaust Adapter + Mac Long Tube Headers SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
R Expired Mac H-pipe For Long Tubes Nib Exhaust Parts 2
Similar threads
Mac long tube headers and jacking engine questions
Mac Long tube headers
Does Bbk Still Suck?
Pace Setter V6 Dual Exhaust Adapter + Mac Long Tube Headers
Expired Mac H-pipe For Long Tubes Nib
Top Bottom