Well so I’m an owner of a Mustang again!! (Deep inhale) ahhhh feels good to be back! Original owner of an 03 Black Mach1, but starting a family and career wouldn’t allow me to keep it. But now I’m back, got into an 04 DSG Mach1 and having a blast! So excited to be immersed in the mustang community again. Sad to see that some of the old sites like GotStang? And Black Mustang Club have died, but excited that others like this are still around and popping back up all the time. Excited to be starting a new project, got my DSG about a week ago after a long search and found a car that has a ton of minor mods that were not disclosed. First off was a misfire in #8 that took a new ignition coil and a fresh set of plugs to remedy. Now looking to swap out a leaky injector as it seems like that may have been the overall culprit.

Anyway, pumped to be back in the community, excited to get all you guys weighing in on mods and fixes, hope to add a few things too.
 

So I’m look for some diagnostic tools to get to the bottom of what i think might be a partially clogged/dripping injector. Got the P0308 code from the SES light on the dash and changed the plug and ignition coil. When i pulled the plug it was wet, not caked black but wet with what I am pretty sure is fuel. Wanna say thats a bad injector, heard about ”listening“ to a screwdriver to make sure the pin is moving up and down as well as checking the resistance with a multimeter for any potential electrical issues. Anyone got thoughts on other things to check before I pull the injectors? Just really looking to play around with all the diagnostics and learn a trick or two.
 
Threads Merged: Both have relevant Diag info for the same car.

I've turned this into your progress thread. Post all of your issues here. Many times, they are related. Multiple threads rarely help in that case.

Welcome aboard! :SN:
 
