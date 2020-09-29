Well so I’m an owner of a Mustang again!! (Deep inhale) ahhhh feels good to be back! Original owner of an 03 Black Mach1, but starting a family and career wouldn’t allow me to keep it. But now I’m back, got into an 04 DSG Mach1 and having a blast! So excited to be immersed in the mustang community again. Sad to see that some of the old sites like GotStang? And Black Mustang Club have died, but excited that others like this are still around and popping back up all the time. Excited to be starting a new project, got my DSG about a week ago after a long search and found a car that has a ton of minor mods that were not disclosed. First off was a misfire in #8 that took a new ignition coil and a fresh set of plugs to remedy. Now looking to swap out a leaky injector as it seems like that may have been the overall culprit.



Anyway, pumped to be back in the community, excited to get all you guys weighing in on mods and fixes, hope to add a few things too.