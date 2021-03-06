Fuel Mach 1 return line?

Nov 28, 2014
I picked up a Mach 1 roller and I knew of a friend that had a 4v engine out of the same car. Everything’s gone pretty smooth except the old owner had a lightning engine in it so there’s a few things that don’t match up. I have the main gas line connected to the fuel rail but can’t fond where the return line is. There’s no fitting so not sure if it was pulled off. Can someone tell me what line connect to the rail on the return side? Plus I’ve been trying to find the actual line with the fitting to the rail online but no luck. No one carries it. Looked at a 96-98 and looks similar. Not sure if that will work. Thanks for any info.
381DCCB7-AB73-4727-8F4C-2DF1BDF1764A.jpeg
 

Top Bottom